Joelinton Injury: Out against West Ham United

Joelinton (thigh) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against West Ham United.

Joelinton has been unable to get the green light following the club's assessment over the coming sessions, confirming the doubt that coach Eddie Howe had flagged over the slight thigh problem ahead of one of the two final fixtures of the season. His absence is a real blow for Newcastle, with the Brazilian having been one of their most important and energetic contributors throughout the campaign. His situation will be monitored closely in the coming days as the club hopes the issue proves minor enough to have him available for the final fixture of the season.