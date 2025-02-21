Joelinton Injury: Pushing for return

Joelinton (knee) is pushing for a return, but coach Eddie Howe stated in the press conference that they want to reintegrate him at the right time. "He's doing really well. He's pushing as Joe always does. We just need to make sure we introduce him at the right time."

Joelinton has missed the last two games due to a knee injury and is working towards a return to the squad. However, the staff are being cautious and plan to reintegrate him at the appropriate time. His return could come in the FA Cup against Brighton at the start of next month.