Joelinton suffered a setback from his recurrent groin issues in Sunday's clash against Aston Villa and traveled to Barcelona to receive an injection. The Brazilian is set to miss several weeks, not months to recover from this new setback before resuming team training with the Magpies. His absence will force a change in the starting XI since he is a regular starter for Newcastle, with Lewis Miley getting a larger role in the middle of the pitch while Jacob Ramsey should see increased playing time.