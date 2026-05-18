Joelinton Injury: Season over

Joelinton (thigh) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after picking up a minor issue in training during the week, according to coach Eddie Howe. "Joelinton picked up a minor feeling in training during the week right to the end, and we were aware he was not going to make this game or the next game, so that will be a season over."

Joelinton ends the campaign with four goals, two assists, 22 chances created, 56 tackles and 42 shots across 39 appearances (31 starts) in all competitions, having been one of Newcastle's most important and energetic contributors throughout the season. The Brazilian midfielder will now focus on a full recovery ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, with the club hoping the minor nature of the thigh issue allows for a straightforward rehabilitation over the summer.