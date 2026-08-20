Joelinton Injury: Set for couple week absence

Joelinton (undisclosed) is out for a couple of weeks, according to coach Matthias Jaissle. "Joelinton is out for a couple of weeks. I am really confident that he will be back as soon as possible."

Joelinton's setback comes at a difficult time for Newcastle's midfield depth given Bruno Guimaraes' departure this summer, leaving the club light on established options in the middle of the park. Aladji Bamba and Jacob Ramsey are expected to start in midfield in his absence, with Joelinton expected to work his way back toward full training in the coming weeks as coach Matthias Jaissle expressed confidence in a swift return.