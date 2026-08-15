Joelinton Injury: Set for spell on sidelines

Joelinton is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering an unspecified injury that will keep him out for at least a couple of weeks, Craig Hope of Daily Mail reports.

Joelinton is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury that head coach Matthias Jaissle declined to specify beyond ruling him out for at least a couple of weeks. Losing him is a significant setback given Bruno Guimaraes has already left the club this summer, leaving Newcastle short of established options in central midfield. The timing is softened somewhat by Lewis Miley's return to action, and in the meantime, Sean Steur and Jacob Ramsey are the players best placed to pick up extra minutes through the middle while Joelinton recovers.