Joelinton Injury: Set to miss next few weeks

Joelinton (knee) is out the next few weeks due to a knee injury, according to manager Eddie Howe, per Dominic Scurr of the Shields Gazette. "We knew that we'd be missing Joe for a period of time. I think he'll be out for weeks, not months. I don't think it's a serious injury, but it'll be enough to make him musse the next few league games, I think."

Joelinton is heading to the sidelines after exiting their last match early, with the attacker viewed as wearing a knee brace and now deemed to be out for the next few weeks. The club luckily thinks he avoided a major injury, although he will still miss at least five matches due to the injury. He will now eye a return for mid-March, hoping to be fit for the Carabao Cup Final on March 16. He is a regular starter, so this will force a change, with Joe Willock or Sean Longstaff as replacements.