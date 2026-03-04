Joelinton News: Assists against Everton

Joelinton assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Everton.

Joelinton delivered a well placed pass to the edge of the box for Jacob Murphy to score. After starting the previous Premier League match on the bench, he showed the attacking presence he can still bring to the side. The midfielder has taken 26 shots this season, a high total among Premier League midfielders, though he has created just 15 chances. He played at left wing in this match, which helped increase his attacking involvement, but his role going forward remains uncertain. Joelinton and Newcastle United will next face Manchester United, who sit third in the table, making it a difficult matchup.