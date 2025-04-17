Joelinton News: Earns assist again

Joelinton assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Wednesday's 5-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Joelinton found Alexander Isak in the 58th minute Saturday, leading to an assist for the midfielder. This would be his second straight outing with an assist, bringing him to three on the season. It is good to see the Brazilian getting back on track after a few months without a goal contribution, as before their last outing, his previous was in late December.