Joelinton News: Scores once in win

Joelinton scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 3-2 victory against Qarabag.

Joelinton continued his return from a groin injury with a starting nod after two substitute outings and delivered by scoring from his only attempt. He also won two tackles before being taken off early to carefully manage his minutes as he pushes toward reclaiming a regular place in midfield.