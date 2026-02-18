Joelinton News: Selected for bench
Joelinton (groin) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Qarabag.
Joelinton has made the team sheet Wednesday after his slated return, with the attacker an option from the bench. That said, it appears he still needs some time to focus on the injury, not risking him inthe starting XI yet. However, with numerous injuries throughout the team, he should return to his starting role in the coming games.
