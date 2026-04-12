Joelinton News: Set for suspension

Joelinton has picked up a 10th yellow card this season and will miss the next two games.

Joelinton has now recorded a yellow card in two straight appearances and is heading for the sidelines, set to serve a two-match suspension. He will then miss out against Bournemouth on April 18 and against Arsenal on April 25, returning to face Brighton in May. This will force some changes, although the club will hope Bruno Guimaraes recovers from injury this week and can pick up the work Joelinton is leaving behind.