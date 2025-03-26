Joelinton News: Starting after injury
Joelinton has started in all three matches since returning from his injury, playing 236 minutes between those games.
Joelinton looks to have returned from his injury with absolutely no issues, as he was in the starting XI immediately following his time on the sidelines. He should continue in this spot moving forward if fit, starting in all 24 of his league appearances while notching four goals and one assist this season.
