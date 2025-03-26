Fantasy Soccer
Joelinton headshot

Joelinton News: Starting after injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 7:47am

Joelinton has started in all three matches since returning from his injury, playing 236 minutes between those games.

Joelinton looks to have returned from his injury with absolutely no issues, as he was in the starting XI immediately following his time on the sidelines. He should continue in this spot moving forward if fit, starting in all 24 of his league appearances while notching four goals and one assist this season.

Joelinton
Newcastle United
