Joelinton headshot

Joelinton News: Supplies assist in convincing win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Joelinton assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 win against Manchester United.

Joelinton broke a goal contribution drought Sunday, supplying an assist as Newcastle eased past Manchester United in a 4-1 victory. The midfielder had created just five chances and not contributed to a goal over his previous 10 appearances (10 starts) across all competitions. Overall, Joelinton has scored four goals and assisted twice through 27 Premier League appearances (27 starts) this season.

Joelinton
Newcastle United
