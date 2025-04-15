Joelinton News: Supplies assist in convincing win

Joelinton assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 win against Manchester United.

Joelinton broke a goal contribution drought Sunday, supplying an assist as Newcastle eased past Manchester United in a 4-1 victory. The midfielder had created just five chances and not contributed to a goal over his previous 10 appearances (10 starts) across all competitions. Overall, Joelinton has scored four goals and assisted twice through 27 Premier League appearances (27 starts) this season.