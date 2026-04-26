Joelinton News: Suspension over
Joelinton is now cleared play after serving a two-game ban in league play.
Joelinton should be a solid midfield option now that he's available, having logged 221 accurate passes, 13 tackles and 11 interceptions across his previous nine matches played. While he's likely to hold limited offensive potential, he'll push for significant playing time in upcoming fixtures, challenging Joe Willock in a central spot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now