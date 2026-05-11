Joelinton News: Three shots Sunday
Joelinton had three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.
Joelinton recorded his most shots in a match since January on Saturday, as the midfielder attempted three shots, although only one was on target. That said, he has not recorded a goal contribution since Feb. 28, remaining at two goals and one assist this season.
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