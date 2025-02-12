Joey Veerman News: Creates four chances Tuesday

Veerman generated two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat versus Juventus.

Veerman had another strong performance Tuesday, however he was unable to convert his production into a goal contribution or a positive result for his side. He created a season-high four chances, his third consecutive match with three or more. He also created six crosses -- including two accurate -- for the third straight match. He will look to continue that hot run of form into the second leg at home on Wednesday.