Joey Veerman News: Creates four chances Tuesday
Veerman generated two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat versus Juventus.
Veerman had another strong performance Tuesday, however he was unable to convert his production into a goal contribution or a positive result for his side. He created a season-high four chances, his third consecutive match with three or more. He also created six crosses -- including two accurate -- for the third straight match. He will look to continue that hot run of form into the second leg at home on Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now