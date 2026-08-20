Joey Veerman News: Set for Dortmund debut in Supercup

Veerman is expected to be included in Dortmund's squad for Saturday's Supercup against Bayern Munich just days after his move was officially confirmed, according to coach Niko Kovac. "Joey has only had two or three training sessions with the team. Giannis hasn't had any yet. Still, I know they're physically fit and have playing time under their belts. I see no reason not to include them in the roster."

Veerman has had only a handful of training sessions with his new club since the deal was announced Tuesday, but manager Niko Kovac described him as physically fit and already in match rhythm, saying he sees no reason to withhold him from the squad. His arrival raises the level of competition in central midfield, and while Kovac views him as a similar type of player to Felix Nmecha, it's Jobe Bellingham and Marcel Sabitzer who figure to feel the pressure most in the fight for a starting role.