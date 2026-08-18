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Joey Veerman News: Signs with Dortmund through 2031

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Veerman has joined Dortmund from PSV Eindhoven with immediate effect, signing a deal through June 30, 2031, the club announced.

Veerman came through Volendam's academy after joining at age six, making his professional debut in June 2016 and going on to make 81 appearances for the club before a spell at Heerenveen from 2019 to 2021. He joined PSV in January 2022 and went on to win three league titles, two domestic cups and three Dutch Super Cups, making 198 appearances and scoring 31 goals for the club. Veerman is expected to battle for a midfield role alongside Felix Nmecha and Jobe Bellingham after making 16 appearances for the Netherlands since his 2023 debut. His creativity and technical quality give Dortmund another option in the middle of the park as they look to fill the void left by recent departures in that area.

Joey Veerman
Borussia Dortmund
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