Jofre Carreras News: Nets opener

Carreras scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Monday's 1-1 draw against Girona.

Carreras saw his first goal in some time Monday, finding the back of the net in the 49th minute for the opening goal of the match, with his last coming Sept. 26. This does only make his third goal of the season, now having six goal contributions in 26 appearances (21 starts) this season.