Jofre Carreras News: Notable impact across the board

Pages appeared in 37 matches, with 26 starts for Espanyol during the 2024 campaign.

Pages put together a decently well-rounded season, showing potential on both sides of the ball. He racked up six goal contributions and 24 chances created on the offensive side, while he successfully completed 16 tackles and nabbed 15 interceptions to help hold down the fort from a defensive perspective. His overall performance should lead to continued opportunity to shine in his role next season.