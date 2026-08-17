Jofre News: Joins Ajax

Jofre has completed a transfer to Ajax from Barcelona, according to his former club.

Jofre is on his way out of Barcelona as he looks for more time in the next move of his career, off to the Netherlands to join Ajax. This comes after he only earned three appearances all of last season, playing 48 minutes from the bench. That said, he should find more time with his new club, although the 19-year-old still has plenty of room to grow.