Saturday marked Bakayoko's third game for RB Leipzig, meaning it took three games for him to log his first goal with the team. In the three-game span, he attempted four shots but got only one of them on target. Bakayoko will look to establish better consistency in the scoring department in the coming months, and RB Leipzig's recent usage of him suggests he will have the chance to do that. However, it may come with the caveat of somewhat limited starts, considering all his three include less than 70 minutes of action.