Johan Manzambi News: Nets goal

Manzambi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Bayern Munich.

Manzambi would bag the opening goal of Saturday's match as Freiburg took the lead after half, scoring in the 46th minute. This is the midfielder's second goal contribution in his past three appearances. He is now up to four goals and two assists in 22 appearances (21 starts) this season.