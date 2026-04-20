Johan Manzambi News: Opens scoring Sunday

Manzambi scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win against FC Heidenheim.

Manzambi opened up the scoring in Sunday's win with an outside-the-box strike in the 24th minute assisted by Vincenzo Grifo. It marked his fifth Bundesliga goal this season, two of which have come in his last three matches. He took three shots and created two chances before he was subbed off in the 68th minute for Nicolas Hofler.