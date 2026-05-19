Johan Manzambi News: Sets up goal in blowout win
Manzambi assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 win versus RB Leipzig.
Manzambi set up Freiburg's second goal with a perfect cross that was nodded home by Igor Matanovic. Manzambi was a steady contributor for Freiburg out of his midfield role, tallying five goals and four assists in 27 appearances (26 starts).
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