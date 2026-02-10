Manzambi has been handed a three-game Bundesliga suspension after a dangerous challenge in Saturday's win over Bremen. The midfielder will miss the matchups against Hoffenheim, Gladbach and Frankfurt, with his return slated for the clash against Leverkusen on March. 7, while the club reserves the right to appeal the decision. That said, Manzambi has been a locked-in starter for the Black Forest side, and his absence forces a shake-up in the starting XI, with Yuito Suzuki expected to take on a larger role while he serves the ban.