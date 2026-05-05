Johan Manzambi News: Tallies assist

Manzambi assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Wolfsburg.

Manzambi recorded a huge assist to help give Freiburg the lone goal Sunday. He's earned a steady spot in the starting XI during his second campaign with the club starting 24 of the 25 league games played, scoring five goals with three assists.