Johan Manzambi News: Tallies assist
Manzambi assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Wolfsburg.
Manzambi recorded a huge assist to help give Freiburg the lone goal Sunday. He's earned a steady spot in the starting XI during his second campaign with the club starting 24 of the 25 league games played, scoring five goals with three assists.
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