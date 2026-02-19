Johan Mojica Injury: Dealing with illness

Mojica (undisclosed) wasn't training with the squad Wednesday due to illness but was back in team training Thursday and should be an option for Sunday's clash against Celta Vigo if everything goes as planned in the coming days.

Mojica was absent from Wednesday's training session due to illness but has resumed team training Thursday and should be an option for Sunday's matchup with Celta Vigo. The left-back has been a regular starter in the back line for Mallorca but if he had to miss some time, Toni Lato is in line to step into the starting role on the left side of the back line until he returns.