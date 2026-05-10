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Johan Mojica Injury: Forced off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Mojica (muscular) was forced off in the 62nd minute of Sunday's clash against Villarreal after feeling discomfort in his left thigh following a crossing action.

Mojica's early exit is a concern for Mallorca with a midweek fixture on the horizon, as the timing of the muscular issue significantly complicates his availability. No further details have been provided on the severity of the problem, and the Colombian left-back will undergo further assessment before a clearer picture emerges regarding his return timeline. Toni Lato is expected to start in his place if he is unable to feature.

Johan Mojica
Mallorca
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