Johan Mojica Injury: Suffers discomfort
Mojica (undisclosed) wasn't training with the squad Wednesday after exiting the last game against Real Betis with discomfort, according to Marca.
Mojica was absent from Wednesday's training session after dealing with discomfort that forced his late exit against Real Betis in the last game, and he's now a question mark heading into Sunday's matchup with Celta Vigo. The left-back is aiming to get back on the training pitch in the coming days, but his status remains up in the air. If he can't bounce back in time and needs a short spell to fully recover, Toni Lato is in line to step into the starting role on the left side of the back line against the Celeste.
