Johan Mojica News: Available vs. Racing Santander
Mojica is no longer suspended and is available for Sunday's clash against Real Santander.
Mojica missed the first match of the LaLiga campaign due to a suspension that carried over from his Mallorca days in the 2025/26 campaign, but he'll be an option for this clash. Mojica should be a regular on the left side of the defense as long as he stays healthy and available.
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