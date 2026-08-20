Johan Mojica headshot

Johan Mojica News: Available vs. Racing Santander

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Mojica is no longer suspended and is available for Sunday's clash against Real Santander.

Mojica missed the first match of the LaLiga campaign due to a suspension that carried over from his Mallorca days in the 2025/26 campaign, but he'll be an option for this clash. Mojica should be a regular on the left side of the defense as long as he stays healthy and available.

Johan Mojica
Getafe
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