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Johan Mojica News: Clears muscular scare

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Mojica (muscular) has been cleared and is available for Wednesday's clash against Getafe after the left thigh discomfort that forced him off in the 62nd minute of Sunday's clash against Villarreal proved minor, the club posted.

Mojica had raised concerns with his early exit, but his swift clearance is a relief for Mallorca heading into the midweek fixture. The Colombian left-back should regain his starting role against Getafe, with Toni Lato no longer needed as a replacement option following the positive update from the club.

Johan Mojica
Mallorca
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