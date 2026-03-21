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Johan Mojica News: Clears suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Mojica is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.

Mojica is no longer suspended after missing Saturday's clash against Elche due to yellow card accumulation and is cleared to rejoin the squad. The left-back is a lock-in starter for Mallorca and is expected to regain his role moving forward now that he is an option.

Johan Mojica
Mallorca
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