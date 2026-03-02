Johan Mojica headshot

Johan Mojica News: Creates two chances in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Mojica recorded one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Real Sociedad.

Mojica generated a big chance and took a free-kick shot, but he otherwise focused on defensive work Saturday. Despite his playing time being affected by some rotation, he remains the team's first-choice left-back, starting five of the last six La Liga games. Over that period, he has racked up two shots, 13 crosses, 19 clearances and six interceptions, but his team has been largely unreliable for clean sheets.

