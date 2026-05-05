Johan Mojica News: Credited with assist in win
Mojica assisted once to go with five crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 1-0 win versus Girona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.
Mojica's primary work is on the defensive side of the ball, but he's dangerous every time he pushes the lines forward. This was his fourth assist of the season, and it's feasible to see him pushing the lines forward on a regular basis. He's averaging 3.6 crosses per game in the current league campaign.
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