Johan Mojica News: Delivers assist in 3-1

Mojica assisted once to go with eight crosses (three accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 victory against Las Palmas.

Mojica provided a well-placed cross to Vedat Muriqi, who buried his second goal of the game to give their side a 2-0 lead in the 28th minute of play. The assist marked the first goal contribution in 10 outings for Mojica, and it was his second assist of the season. It also marked the sixth time in 23 appearances on the campaign that he recorded at least three accurate crosses.