Johan Mojica headshot

Johan Mojica News: Regular at left-back for Colombia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Mojica has been named in Colombia's World Cup squad and is expected to be a crucial figure on the left side of Colombia's defensive and attacking setup throughout the competition.

Mojica ended the season with Mallorca having been a regular presence at left-back, contributing four assists, 36 chances created and 133 crosses in 35 La Liga apperances, both defensively and providing an attacking outlet in a campaign that ultimately saw the club getting relegated in Segunda Divison. Mojica brings intensity, physical presence and a willingness to bomb forward from left-back that gives Colombia an additional attacking dimension, and his experience at the top level of European football makes him a trusted option for manager Lorenzo in such a high-pressure tournament. Mojica heads into the World Cup determined to make his mark on what could be one of his final appearances on the biggest stage in international football.

Johan Mojica
Mallorca
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