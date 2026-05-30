Johan Mojica News: Regular at left-back for Colombia

Mojica has been named in Colombia's World Cup squad and is expected to be a crucial figure on the left side of Colombia's defensive and attacking setup throughout the competition.

Mojica ended the season with Mallorca having been a regular presence at left-back, contributing four assists, 36 chances created and 133 crosses in 35 La Liga apperances, both defensively and providing an attacking outlet in a campaign that ultimately saw the club getting relegated in Segunda Divison. Mojica brings intensity, physical presence and a willingness to bomb forward from left-back that gives Colombia an additional attacking dimension, and his experience at the top level of European football makes him a trusted option for manager Lorenzo in such a high-pressure tournament. Mojica heads into the World Cup determined to make his mark on what could be one of his final appearances on the biggest stage in international football.