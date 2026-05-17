Johan Mojica News: Sent off against Levante

Mojica received a straight red card in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Levante.

Mojica left the field in the final minutes of Sunday's match after being penalized for violent conduct in an otherwise average outing. The resulting suspension leaves the full-back out of the season finale versus Oviedo, so he won't play again until the World Cup, where he's expected to represent Colombia. Toni Lato should be the first option to take his place in Mallorca's lineup in the upcoming game.