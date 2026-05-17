Johan Mojica headshot

Johan Mojica News: Sent off against Levante

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Mojica received a straight red card in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Levante.

Mojica left the field in the final minutes of Sunday's match after being penalized for violent conduct in an otherwise average outing. The resulting suspension leaves the full-back out of the season finale versus Oviedo, so he won't play again until the World Cup, where he's expected to represent Colombia. Toni Lato should be the first option to take his place in Mallorca's lineup in the upcoming game.

Johan Mojica
Mallorca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Johan Mojica See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Johan Mojica See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
297 days ago
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
November 30, 2020
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
November 24, 2020
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
November 2, 2020
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
October 20, 2020