Johan Mojica News: Suspended for LaLiga opener
Mojica will not be able to make his Getafe debut Saturday against Deportivo Alaves, carrying over a suspension from last season, according to Juancar Navacerrada of Marca.
Mojica was sent off in matchday 37 of last season while at Mallorca after a clash with Brugui, resulting in a two match ban for violent conduct, one of which he already served in Mallorca's final match against Real Oviedo. He now must serve the second match with his new club before he is available, meaning coach Jose Bordalas will be without one of his key summer signings for the opener, with Mojica set to return for matchday two against Racing Santander.
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