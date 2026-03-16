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Johan Mojica News: Suspended one game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Mojica will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the La Liga.

Mojica picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Saturday's clash against Elche. The left-back has been an undisputed starter in the back line for Mallorca this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Toni Lato expected to take his spot in defense for that game.

Johan Mojica
Mallorca
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