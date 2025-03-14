Johan Rojas Injury: Scores, subs off in win

Rojas scored one goal before leaving with an undisclosed problem in Friday's 2-1 win over Leon, according to Goles y Cifras.

Rojas fired a superb shot from outside the box for the first goal of the match in the 16th minute. He was later replaced due to an injury whose severity has yet to be determined. The goal was his first since joining Rayos on loan from Monterrey in February, although he had already provided a couple of assists in that period. In case the upcoming two-week rest is not enough for Rojas to recover from the issue, both Ricardo Monreal and Pavel Perez could be options to fill in.