Johan Rojas Injury: Won't play Friday

Rojas is sidelined for Friday's match versus Pachuca due to a thigh injury, according to the club's medical report.

Rojas will be forced to miss the week 15 game, after which he'll be doubtful for the final couple of regular-season fixtures. The midfielder has featured in both left wing-back and attacking midfield spots this season, so his team will lose depth in those zones while he's out. Additionally, his absence should lead to increased playing time for Pavel Perez and perhaps Raul Sandoval.