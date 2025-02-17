Johan Rojas News: Assists in opening goal

Rojas assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-2 win versus América.

Rojas set up Necaxa's opening goal with a perfect cross, latching the ball with the outside of his foot and allowing Jose Paradela to score with a close-range shot. Rojas quickly established himself as a regular for Necaxa, and his excellent displays suggest he's going to remain in the XI going forward.