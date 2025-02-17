Fantasy Soccer
Johan Rojas headshot

Johan Rojas News: Assists in opening goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Rojas assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-2 win versus América.

Rojas set up Necaxa's opening goal with a perfect cross, latching the ball with the outside of his foot and allowing Jose Paradela to score with a close-range shot. Rojas quickly established himself as a regular for Necaxa, and his excellent displays suggest he's going to remain in the XI going forward.

Johan Rojas
Club Necaxa
More Stats & News
