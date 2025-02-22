Johan Rojas News: Assists in victory

Rojas assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Friday's 3-1 victory versus Mazatlan.

Rojas set up Alan Montes from a corner kick in the 69th minute of a solid performance. That was Rojas' second assist in five Clausura 2025 appearances, while the six chances created represented a season-high mark for him. He's yet to play more than 70 minutes in a single game but holds considerable attacking upside, especially if he continues to take some set pieces going forward.