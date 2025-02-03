Johan Rojas News: Loaned to Necaxa

Rojas will join Necaxa for one year on loan from Monterrey, his former club announced Sunday.

Rojas started the Clausura campaign as part of Rayados' roster, recording 99 minutes of play across two appearances as a left winger. However, they let him go so they could register an additional foreign player, and the Aguascalientes side took advantage of the opportunity to strengthen their attack. He could perhaps take Alejandro Mayorga's place as a wing-back or compete with Pavel Perez for one of the offensive midfield spots under his new team's 3-5-2-1 system, with the Colombian's upside coming from his dribbling and shooting talent.