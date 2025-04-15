Johan Rojas News: On bench Tuesday

Rojas (thigh) is on the bench in the midweek duel versus FC Juarez.

Rojas has recovered from the muscular problem that forced him to sit out last weekend's clash with Pachuca. He could be a solid option for offensive numbers if given enough time on the pitch, in which case he'll contend for Arturo Palma's and Pavel Perez's places on the left wing and attacking midfield, respectively. The Colombian has scored one goal and two assists from 14 shots (four on target) and 17 chances created in 10 matches played this season.