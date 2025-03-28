Johan Rojas News: Starts versus Queretaro

Rojas (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Friday's match against Queretaro.

Rojas regained fitness during the break after being forced off in the previous clash with Leon. He'll consequently retain the left-wing spot over Ricardo Monreal, offering an interesting source of offensive production. The Colombian may also take a few corner kicks while he's on the field. He delivered one goal and an assist over his last four matches played, while attempting multiple shots and crosses in three straight contests.