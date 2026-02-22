Johan Vasquez News: Active on both ends versus Torino
Vasquez had two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and six clearances in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Torino.
Vasquez was reliable as usual in the back and had some room to attack with Torino in ten men, posting a new season high in crosses. He has logged multiple clearances in nine games in a row, piling up 44 and adding 11 interceptions and 11 blocks, with four clean sheets in that stretch. Instead, his streak of performances with at least one tackle stopped at six.
