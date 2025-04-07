Fantasy Soccer
Johan Vasquez headshot

Johan Vasquez News: Busy defensively in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Vasquez had two off-target shots and made four tackles (two won) and five clearances during Friday's 1-0 win over Udinese.

Vasquez wasn't as spectacular as he was on previous games but still posted one of his team's best stat lines to help his team holding the opposition scoreless one more time. With 14 tackles, 42 clearances and nine interceptions over his last six starts, the center-back remains a very intriguing fantasy pick ahead of the final stretch of the season.

Johan Vasquez
Genoa
